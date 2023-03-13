3/13 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Pomares’s “alt perspective” report on Omos-Lesnar segment, KO vs. Sikoa, Priest & Dominik vs. Gargano & Lumis

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

MARCH 13, 2023

PROVIDENCE, R.I. AT AMICA MUTUAL PAVILION

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PW TORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Corey Graves, Kevin Patrick

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Edge making his way to the ring. The commentary team ran down tonight’s card while Edge posed for the fans. Edge put over the crowd before calling out Finn Bálor. The Judgment Day showed up on the ramp, with Finn asking to hear what Edge had to say. Edge accepted Finn’s WrestleMania challenge before saying that he had no time to deal with this. Edge said that Finn made the Judgment Day better while mentioning every way that Finn has ruined his life.

– He said that there’s only one way this could end and it’s inside Hell in a Cell. Finn claimed that hell couldn’t handle his demons, accepting the stipulation afterwards. Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley ran down to beat Edge down, only for Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis and Rhea Ripley to make the save, as the show went to an ad break. [c]

(Pomares’s Analysis: Fine segment to finally set up the anticipated Hell in a Cell match. I’m ready for this feud to end and I’d be surprised if that doesn’t happen at WrestleMania.)

(1) JOHNNY GARGANO & DEXTER LUMIS (w/Candice LeRae) vs. JUDGMENT DAY (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio w/Rhea Ripley)

Back from break, Gargano pummeled Dominik with right hands, followed by a couple of arm drags. Gargano clocked Dominik with a spinning kick, forcing him to tag Priest in. Lumis and Priest exchanged wrist locks, until Priest knocked Lumis with a shoulder tackle. Priest nailed Lumis with numerous right hands, only to receive a rising kick and a dropkick. Lumis smashed Priest’s head into Gargano’s boot, but Priest quickly recovered, dropping Gargano on the top turnbuckle. Dominik tried to beat Gargano down, but Gargano sent him out of the ring with a hurracarrana. Gargano cracked Dominik with a thrust kick, following it with a cannonball off the apron, as WWE RAW went to commercials. [c]

Back from break, Priest laid Gargano out with a Broken Arrow, setting him up for Dominik’s slingshot senton. Dominik planted Gargano with the Three Amigos, but missed the 619, putting himself in position for a slingshot Spear. Lumis got the hot tag, laying Priest and Dominik out with spinebusters. Lumis nailed Priest with a back suplex and a jumping leg drop for a nearfall. Dominik tried to pin Lumis with his feet on the ropes, but LeRae pushed them away. Ripley attacked her from behind, dropping LeRae onto the barricade. Lumis appeared behind Ripley, only to receive a lariat from Priest. Priest hit Lumis with a flatliner, setting him for Dominik’s Frog Splash. Gargano broke the pinfall and blasted Priest with a thrust kick, followed by a suicide dive. Dominik knocked Gargano down with a sliding dropkick, only to get trapped in a head-and-arm Triangle. Priest got a blind tag to break the hold and finish Lumis with the South of Heaven.

WINNERS: Judgment Day in 14:00

(Pomares’s Analysis: Pretty good match here. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis had one of their strongest showings on TV while Damian Priest got to look strong by getting the pinfall.)

– Earlier today, Cathy Kelley interviewed The Miz, only for Chad Gable to immediately interrupt looking for Otis. Kelley asked Miz about a co-host for WrestleMania, but Damage CTRL assaulting Trish Stratus interrupted the interview.

– Omos made his way to the ring for his Face-to-Face with Brock Lesnar. [c]

– MVP grabbed a mic to tell Brock Lesnar that accepting the match against Omos was the biggest mistake of his career. Brock Lesnar immediately interrupted, facing Omos in the middle of the ring. They shook hands, only for Omos to throw Lesnar over the ropes. Referees arrived to stop any possible brawl, as Lesnar walked away.

(Pomares’s Analysis: The crowd were loud for the visual of Brock Lesnar and Omos in the ring. Apart from that, this was a very barebones segment for a match I’m still not interested in watching.)

– Recaps of Jey Uso turning on Sami Zayn last week and the Bloodline’s brawl against Sami and Cody Rhodes from SmackDown aired.

– Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring for his match against LA Knight. [c]

(2) CODY RHODES vs. L.A. KNIGHT

To start, Cody took Knight down with an arm drag, following it with a jab. Cody swept Knight off his feet, cracking him with a knee strike afterwards. Knight blocked a suicide dive with a blow to the head, only to have his head smashed into the ring post. Knight nailed Cody’s shoulder into the ring post, but Cody responded with a shot into the post of his own. Cody climbed the top turnbuckle, only for Knight to lay him out with a superplex, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break. [c]

Back from break, Knight evaded a suplex and spiked Cody with a DDT for a two count. Cody nailed Knight with a jab and a snap powerslam, followed by the Disaster Kick for a nearfall. Knight took Cody down with a back suplex, but couldn’t hit the BFT. Cody caught Knight with the Cody Cutter, setting him up for Cross Rhodes and the win.

WINNER: Cody Rhodes in 9:00.

[HOUR TWO]

-After the match, Cody Rhodes grabbed the mic and talked about the warnings to stay out of the Bloodline’s business. Cody said that if he wants to stand with Sami Zayn and fight alongside Kevin Owens, he can do it. Cody said that Heyman told him not to make this personal, but it has been personal since his return. He said that acknowledges Roman Reigns, but Roman should also acknowledge him. Cody said that he grew up thinking he was a prince with no crown before saying that on April 2nd, the sun goes down on Roman Reigns’ title run. Cody said that he waited his whole life for this moment and that it’s not because he thinks he is somebody, but because he wants to be.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Decent match, followed by a top-notch promo from Cody. The content and passion reminded of his early promos in AEW when he was feuding with Chris Jericho and MJF.)

– A recap of Seth Rollins and Logan Paul’s confrontation from last week aired.

– At backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed Seth Rollins about getting knocked out last week. Rollins said that Logan got lucky last week before saying that no one can keep him down. The Miz interrupted to announce that Logan would conduct a live episode of his podcast with him as guest. Baron Corbin interrupted to try to get a spot to co-host with Miz or to train Rollins in boxing. Rollins said that he would rather take boxing lessons from his daughter before accepting a challenge from Corbin.

– The announce team confirmed that Elias and Bronson Reed would have a match next. [c]

– Elias made his way to the ring, accompanied by Rick Boogs who was taking notes of everything Elias did.

(3) ELIAS (w/Rick Boogs) vs. BRONSON REED

Reed immediately knocked Elias down with a body block, setting him up for a splash and a running crossbody. Reed smashed Elias’ head into the turnbuckle before putting him in a headlock. Elias managed to attack Reed with a back elbow and a boot. Elias evaded a powerslam and clocked Reed with a jumping knee. Reed shut Elias down with a body block, a cyclone powerslam and the Tsunami for the win.

WINNER: Bronson Reed in 2:00

(Pomares’s Analysis: Nothing match. At least Bronson Reed is still booked strongly, but I have no idea how long this Elias and Rick Boogs’ story will last.)

– At backstage, Cathy Kelley tried to get a word from Trish Stratus outside the doctor’s office. Chad Gable interrupted to ask her if she had seen Otis anywhere. Becky Lynch and Lita passed by to enter the doctor’s office, ignoring Kelley.

– The announce team confirmed that we would see a recap of John Cena and Austin Theory’s face-off from last week next. [c]

– At backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Kevin Owens about his match with Solo Sikoa and not asking Sami Zayn for help. Kevin said that he wishes Sami the best, but he doesn’t want to take part in it. Kevin said that he didn’t want Cody’s help because he wanted him to focus on Roman Reigns. He said that he would keep on fighting the Bloodline on his own.

– A recap of John Cena and Austin Theory’s face-off aired.

– Earlier today, the Street Profits made fun of Austin Theory, only for Theory to insinuate that the Profits would be unemployed. Theory gloated about getting what he wanted before telling Montez Ford that he always chokes when it matters. Angelo Dawkins dared Theory to face him, with Theory making fun of the Profits not having a match at WrestleMania.

– Austin Theory made his way to the ring for his match against Angelo Dawkins. [c]