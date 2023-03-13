3/13 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Dominik & Priest vs. Lumis & Gargano, Belair vs. Green, Edge calls out Balor

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

MARCH 13, 2023

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-After the “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp, they skipped the Raw opening and went right to Kevin Patrick introducing the show.

-Edge made his ring entrance. Corey Graves said they’re kicking off Raw with a Hall of Famer. Patrick said it’ll be a massive night tonight. They hyped the “Face to Face” segment with Brock Lesnar and Omos, Cody Rhodes vs. L.A. Knight, Rey Mysterio returning to Raw, and Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in a street fight. He told cheering fans that it never gets old being cheered “and that’s why I do this.” He told Finn Balor to get to the ring “so we can finally be done with this.” The Judgment Day walked onto the stage. Edge rubbed his temples in frustration that Balor walked out with his cohorts.

Balor said he wanted to hear what he had to say. Edge said he didn’t come to Raw to say anything; he said he wanted to end this. He said Balor is just going to send “Lurch, Pugsly, and Wednesday on him” if he approaches him anyway. He said since he won’t come to the ring, and since he said he wants a match against him at WrestleMania, he’s got it. When Balor started to talk about beating Edge at WrestleMania, he yelled at him to shut his mouth.

Edge said he doesn’t have time for this. He said he wasted the last year of his comeback on The Judgment Day “and the year before that I wrestled in front of a bunch of TV screens at the Thunderdome.” He said he has things to accomplish and he’s running out of time. He said Balor did make The Judgment Day better because he leaned into what they are – “bitter, immature malcontents.” He said they’ve become a “weird hybrid – an Irish, Australian, Mexican, Puerto Rican Emo Delight.” He said it sounds like a drink at a hipster coffee joint. He said it’s worked, though, because he did make him say the words “I quit.”

Edge said they “still bashed Beth’s skull in with a conchairto.” He said they’ve tried to make his life a living hell, so there’s only one way this can end. He got a sinister look and said, “At WrestleMania, Edge versus Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell!” Balor didn’t flinch. He said he’s been to hell to before and it spit him out “because hell couldn’t handle my demons.” He said he’d see him at WrestleMania. “But until then…” he said with a smile. Damien Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley attacked Edge in the ring. Johnny Gargano, Lumis, and Candice LeRae ran out to even the odds.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’ve long advocated for HIAC to be a match saved for any PPV event when a feud reaches a point where such a structure and format is called for rather than manufacturing an excuse for a Cell match because it happens to be scheduled long ahead on the calendar. Edge-Balor needed something to feel WrestleMania-worthy, and this can help in that regard. Edge was back reciting “clever topical zingers” perhaps written for him by a WWE writer, and it had mixed results tonight.) [c]

(1) DEXTER LUMIS & JOHNNY GARGANO (w/Candice LeRae) vs. DAMIAN PRIEST & DOMINIK MYSTERIO (w/Rhea Ripley)

The match was joined in progress after the break with Gargano punching away at Dominik in the corner. At 4:00 Gargano leaped off the ring apron onto Priest and Dominik with a running flip. They cut to a break. [c]

After the break, Dominik put his feet on the ropes for extra leverage on a pin attempt on Lumis, but LeRae knocked his feet off the ropes. Graves said she was sticking her nose where it didn’t belong. Ripley attacked LeRae, shoving her into ringside steps. Lumis walked up to Ripley. She smiled at him as Priest attacked Lumis at ringside. Priest tagged in Dom who landed a top rope frog splash. Gargano broke up the cover at two. Gargano dove through the ropes into Priest. Lumis put Dominik in a cobra sleeper. Dom tagged in Priest while in the hold. Priest gave Lumis a South of Heaven for the win.

WINNERS: Priest & Dominik in about 14:00.

-They went to Graves and Patrick at ringside who hyped the Hell in a Cell match between Edge and Balor at WrestleMania.

-They went to a clip from earlier of Cathy Kelley backstage when Miz arrived. Chad Gable asked Miz if he’s seen Otis. Miz said he just arrived. He told Gable if he’s lost his dog, he should put up flyers. Gable got an idea and ran off. Kelley then asked if Miz would consider having a cohost. Miz laughed and assumed she was suggesting herself. Off to the side, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai were attacking Trish Stratus.

-They went back to Patrick and Graves reacting to the segment.

-Omos made his entrance with MVP. [c]

-Back from the break, Omos’s music was still playing. MVP spoke as the music faded. He said Lesnar made a critical error putting his hands on him, but a bigger mistake was accepting a match against Omos. Lesnar interrupted MVP. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” when Lesnar entered the ring. He walked up to Omos and sized him up. Omos lifted his fist and moved it toward Lesnar’s face slowly. Lesnar backed away and nodded. A “Suplex City!” chant broke out. Omos offered a handshake. Lesnar accepted. Omos didn’t let go, so Lesnar yanked on his arm. Lesnar then stomped on his foot and went for a suplex. Omos elbowed out of it and then shoved Lesnar over the top rope. It took two tries to get Lesnar over the top rope. “Oh my God!” gasped Graves. Lesnar gathered himself and managed a smile as officials ran to the ring. Jamie Noble gave Lesnar his cowboy hat back. Omos yelled down at Lesnar, but Lesnar retreated. Omos’s music played.

-Graves and Patrick reacted. Graves said he’s never seen that look on Lesnar’s face. He said Omos might be the one unsolvable problem in Lesnar’s career. Patrick then shifted to a replay of Jey Uso superkicking Sami Zayn last week.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s about what you can do to hype this – just get across the size difference and have Lesnar seem a bit intimidated by Omos’s size, then have the announcers say Omos is a puzzle for Lesnar to solve. If Lesnar looks troubled by Omos now, when he beats him, in theory it’ll seem like more of an accomplishment. It’s not encouraging that Omos shoving Lesnar over the top rope didn’t go smoothly.)

-Cody Rhodes’s entrance theme played. They cut to a break with Cody playing to the crowd. [c]

(2) CODY RHODES vs. L.A. KNIGHT

As the match began, Graves said Knight wasn’t “a Johnny Come Lately” but rather has scratched and clawed his way to this level. He said he is dripping with confidence. Graves said Cody is trying to stay sharp by wrestling while Reigns is training with physical therapists and coaches to stay fresh. He said they are taking polar opposite approaches. Knight rolled to the floor after a Cody flurry of offense. When Cody went to dive through the ropes, Knight punched him mid-air. Cody got the better of Knight at ringside briefly until Knight rammed Cody’s arm into the ringpost. As Knight gloated, Cody shoved him into the ringpost. Back in the ring, Cody climbed to the top rope. Knight ran up to meet him and overhead suplexed him to the mat. They cut to a break with both down on the mat. [c]

Back from the break, Cody had Knight up for a vertical suplex. Knight eye-gouged Cody and then DDT’d him for a two count. Cody came back with a powerslam and a leaping Disaster Kick for a near fall. Cody blocked a Knight move and then hit a Cody Cutter. He let out a roar and then hit Crossroads a minute later for the win.

WINNER: Cody in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Given how new Cody is to this WWE era, having him wrestle a variety of opponents and get clean wins is a good approach.)

[HOUR TWO]

-Cody said afterward he keeps hearing warnings from Paul Heyman that he should stay out of Bloodline’s business. He said he doesn’t work for the Bloodline or Heyman, so if he wants to stand side-by-side with Sami Zayn or fight alongside Kevin Owens, he can do that. He said Heyman told him not to make it personal, but it’s been personal since he debuted at age 21 in front of the same cameraman. He said it’s personal because he’s choked up and fighting back tears with every sentence. He said it’s personal when he wears a suit of armor. He said he wasn’t talking about his robe, but rather his tailored suit. “I don’t wear it because I think I am somebody; it’s because I want to be somebody,” he said. Fans cheered. He said he acknowledges Reigns, but Reigns needs to acknowledge him. He stared into the hard camera.

He said he’s not perfect, but his time since he returned to WWE has been perfect. “I am undefeated,” he said. He said he grew up thinking he was a prince in the industry, but he has no crown. He said he needs the Undisputed Championship and on Apr. 2 when the sun goes down on Hollywood, the sun will go down on Reigns’s generational title run. “On April 2nd, it’s not just those who get the Rhodes and Runnels blood pumping through their veins, it’s every single person who has followed me until the end.” He said he has waited his entire life, but on Apr. 2 he will wait no more. He said he will pin him in the ring and be the first Rhodes to say he is the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. He stood on the second rope and looked at the crowd. Graves touted his passion and poise. Then he knelt down and kissed the canvas.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a great promo from Rhodes. That was him at his best and selling the match and what the title means to him mixed with his story that makes winning it uniquely important to him.)

-Graves and Patrick threw to a clip of Logan Paul punching Seth Rollins last week.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Seth backstage. He asked about Logan knocking him out with “a sucker punch” last week. He said if anyone should have learned anything about him, it’s that you can’t keep him down. Miz walked in. Seth startled Miz when he quickly turned around and went “Boo!”. Miz said that wasn’t funny and he’s just upset that Logan KO’d him with a single punch. He said he lost control of the narrative. Miz said next week Logan will conduct a live edition of “Impulsive TV” on Raw and he will be his guest. Baron Corbin walked in and said his schedule has cleared up and he’s available. Miz said Logan is all booked up. Corbin asked to be his cohost at WrestleMania. Seth cackled. Miz said he has a lot of pull at WrestleMania, but not that much pull.

Corbin suggested he could train Seth since he is a three-time Golden Gloves champion who could give him some lessons. Seth thanked him and said he understands he’s going through some tough times, but he’d rather take boxing lessons from his baby daughter. Corbin said his daughter is two-and-a-half and “doesn’t know anything.” Corbin said he would knock him out faster than Logan did and then take his spot at WrestleMania. Seth said that sounds like a challenge, and he’s in a fighting mood, so he’ll see him out there. Miz told Corbin if he takes out Seth, he’ll put in a good word for him.

-Patrick hyped Bronson Reed vs. Elias next. [c]

(3) BRONSON REED vs. ELIAS (w/Rick Boogs)

Reed took down a charging Elias and landed a quick elbow drop followed by a running steamroller. Elias came back with a leaping high knee to his jaw. Reed came right back with a snap powerslam and a top rope powerslam for the win.

WINNER: Reed in under 2:00.

-Kelley stood outside the trainer’s room and was going to update Trish Stratus’s condition when Gable ran up to her and asked if she’s seen his guy. He had flyers with Otis’s picture on it. He walked past Becky Lynch and Lita who knocked his flyers out of his hands as they determinedly walked toward the trainer’s room to check on Trish.

-Patrick said John Cena chewed up and spit out Austin Theory, but they’d hear from Theory next. [c]

-Kelley interviewed Owens about facing Solo later and his refusal to accept Sami Zayn’s offer to work together against the Bloodline. Owens said he needed help for a long time and he didn’t get it, and now Sami is asking him for help. He asked if it’s hard to understand why he wouldn’t fight alongside Sami. He said he just doesn’t want any part of what Sami’s got going on and he doesn’t need him. Owens turned to the camera and addressed Cody. He said he can help Sami, but he doesn’t want his help out there when he’s facing Solo. He told him to focus on his match against Reigns. He said he wants to fight Solo and whomever he has with him on his own like he has been doing.

-They went to Graves and Patrick at ringside. Graves said he’s not sure how it’ll work out for Owens. Patrick threw to a video recap of the Cena-Theory promo last week.

-The video recap included Theory telling Cena his gift for him is a match at WrestleMania and Cena, at first, turning him down.

(Keller’s Analysis: They did include Cena saying if Theory loses to him, he loses everything, but left out the nonsense about how if Theory wins, he still loses everything because of something about being booed by the Raw After Mania crowd, as if that would matter to Theory at all. They did include him telling Theory to work on his genitals, without being specific.)

-A clip from earlier in the day aired where the Street Profits laughed at Theory as he arrived. He told Theory to try some ruthless aggression on him. He called him a choke artist. Theory said they better continue to be good at that routine because in a couple months they’ll probably unemployed. (Huh?) He said he got what he wanted, a match against Cena, “the marquee match at WrestleMania, the biggest match.” Theory said Cena had a lot to say about him last week because he’s the biggest star in WWE. He asked who in the Street Profits has the backbone and the fire and desire. He said he thinks it’s Angelo Dawkins. He said Montez Ford is a big bag of jokes who falls flat on his face. He said he wishes he could relate to that, but he can’t because every time he’s given an opportunity, he succeed. He said they talk about smoke a lot, but all he does on that smoke is choke. Dawkins stepped up and offered to cook Theory tonight. Theory accepted. He asked what they were doing for WrestleMania. “That’s right, nothing! Ha ha ha,” he said.

-Theory made his entrance. Graves said Theory has never met a moment that was too big for him. [c]

(4) AUSTIN THEORY vs. ANGELO DAWKINS

Dawkins’ ring entrance took place after the break. Ford accompanied him onto the stage. Graves said Theory was “verbally undressed” by Cena, but Theory got what he wanted by manipulating Cena into a match at WrestleMania. He asked what if Theory wins since he has perpetually overcome the odds time after time. Theory fended off Dawkin’s early attempts to wrestle him to the mat and then stomped away at him in the corner.