AEW Rampage draws highest rating since January and ties for highest demo rating

The rating for the March 10 edition of AEW Rampage has been released.

The show drew 447,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics. This number is up from 394,000 viewers on March 3. This is the highest viewership number since the Jan. 27 edition of Rampage.

In the 18-49 demo, rampage finished 19th on the cable charts and drew a 0.15 rating. The 0.15 rating is up 50 percent from last week and ties Rampage’s best rating since Dec. 23.