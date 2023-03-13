Bray Wyatt reportedly dealing with physical issue

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bray Wyatt is dealing with a physical issue, which explains his absense from the last two episodes of Smackdown.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Wyatt is dealing with a physical issue and there is no timetable for his return. The report also stated that the report indicates that the materials normally brought to Smackdown for Wyatt and Uncle Howdy were not brought to TV the last two weeks.

Wyatt is currently in a program with Bobby Lashley leading into WrestleMania. Lashley has continued the program without Wyatt the last two weeks on Smackdown.

Wyatt also missed a scheduled appearance at a house show at Madison Square Garden last weekend.