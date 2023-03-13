FREE PODCAST 3/12 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Bryant: Reigns calls Lesnar “Vince’s boy,” Cena disrespects Taker, Jax turns face, on-site report, live callers, emails (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Travis Bryant from the PWTorch East Coast Cast discussing Monday Night Raw including Roman Reigns saying Brock Lesnar is “Vince’s guy,” John Cena calling out the Undertaker rather harshly, the Nia Jax babyface turn involving fat shaming, and so much more. They talk to live callers, an on-site correspondent from Detroit, and answer emails.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO