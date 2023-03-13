FREE PODCAST 3/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review UFC Fight Night headlined by Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan, Rick reviews initial Power Slap event, more (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan. They also preview UFC 286. Rick gives his review of the initial Power Slap special event. They close the show by Rick giving his account of experiencing AEWs Revolution PPV in a movie theater.

