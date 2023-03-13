FREE PODCAST 3/13 – WKPWP Interview Classics: (10 Yrs Ago) Dixie Carter and Gene Snitsky – Carter talks state of Impact Wrestling, Snitsky talks life as a WWE wrestler (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back to two interviews from ten years ago (2-6-2013 and 3-6-2013). First up is Wade Keller’s interview with TNA President Dixie Carter. Then a bonus interview conducted by PWTorch’s Pat McNeill with Gene Snitsky.

Carter took live caller questions and email questions about changes in Impact Wrestling, PPV schedule, Jeff Hardy’s turnaround, how close TNA has come to going out of business, is it profitable, does she stand by her comment about wrestling fans being like the “40 Year Old Virgin” character, and much more.

Snitsky discussed WWE stories, why he left WWE over creative differences, not liking how Tensai is being used, whether he’s been asked to be part of Aces & Eights, his big new movie project & personal training career, and much more! In the second-half, PWTorch columnist Sean Radican discusses the latest news with McNeill. And, in the VIP Aftershow, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discusses news, Live Events, National Signing Day, and other topics.

