VIP AUDIO 3/13 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Merits of another hour of AEW on cable, Q.T. Marshall and Hobbs respond to criticism of TNT Title finish, Vince backstage again, Bloodline, Dana White (79 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss a variety of topics:
- Merits of another hour of AEW on cable TV
- Q.T. Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs respond to criticism of TNT Title finish
- Vince McMahon backstage at Raw last week
- Latest Bloodline developments
- Dana White’s Slap Fight controversy on Twitter
