VIP AUDIO 3/13 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Merits of another hour of AEW on cable, Q.T. Marshall and Hobbs respond to criticism of TNT Title finish, Vince backstage again, Bloodline, Dana White (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss a variety of topics:

Merits of another hour of AEW on cable TV

Q.T. Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs respond to criticism of TNT Title finish

Vince McMahon backstage at Raw last week

Latest Bloodline developments

Dana White’s Slap Fight controversy on Twitter

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO