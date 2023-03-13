News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/13 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Merits of another hour of AEW on cable, Q.T. Marshall and Hobbs respond to criticism of TNT Title finish, Vince backstage again, Bloodline, Dana White (79 min.)

March 13, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss a variety of topics:

  • Merits of another hour of AEW on cable TV
  • Q.T. Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs respond to criticism of TNT Title finish
  • Vince McMahon backstage at Raw last week
  • Latest Bloodline developments
  • Dana White’s Slap Fight controversy on Twitter

