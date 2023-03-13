VIP AUDIO 3/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (3-8-2005): More backstage details on fallout from Lita-Matt Hardy-Edge controversy and where does Vince McMahon fit into situation during his absence due to injury (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tons more details on Matt Hardy, Lita, and Edge. Who did management meet with and what impression did they get coming out of the meetings? What has been the reaction of wrestlers so far? Is there a good guy and bad guy according to most locker room discussions, or are no sides being taken? What was the real crowd reaction last night to Lita and Edge? Was there locker room shunning? Is this going to blow over quickly or linger? Where does Vince McMahon fit into this picture? Who in management is getting involved in Vince’s absence…

The latest status of all of the bigger names who aren’t part of announced matches at WrestleMania yet, including the Gene Snitsky and Heidenreich types, and the non-WWE big names such as Brock Lesnar, Mick Foley, and Rock…

What is likely to be Hassan’s role at WM21… Why is there optimism about WM this year?… And more…

