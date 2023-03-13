WWE Smackdown viewership down, finishes first in 18-49 and 18-34 demos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The ratings are in for the March 10 edition of Smackdown.

Smackdown averaged 2.32 million viewers on Fox last Friday according to Showbuzz Daily, which is down 5.3 percent from the previous week. The 2.32 million viewers is the lowest viewership for the show since Jan. 20.

Smackdown drew a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demo, which was good for first amongst all television programming last Friday night. The rating is up 6.8 percent from the previous week and was also good for Smackdown’s highest in the demo since Feb. 10.

Additionally, Smackdown topped all television programming in the 18-34 demo with a 0.39 rating.