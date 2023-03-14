3/14 NXT REPORT: Hazelwood’s live report on Women’s NXT Championship qualifying matches, Lee’s open challenge, Breakker-Hayes signing, Gallus-PD title match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a recap video of last week’s Roadblock event and the big news coming out of last week: Roxanne Perez’s worked concusion angle from the physical match with Meiko Satomura. Shawn Michaels announced there would be qualifying matches for a ladder match at Stand & Deliver for the Women’s NXT Championship. I predicted last week Perez would show up at the end of the event to have one of those CM Punk-John Cena moments. Very somber music played during Perez’s injury recap.

JOHNNY GARGANO IN-RING PROMO

-Johnny Gargano’s terrible music hit as he kicked off the show for his first comments since his return last week. He still has a Raw nameplate, so it’s only through S&D it seems. Vic Joseph reminded viewers that Gargano is the first triple crown winner in NXT (Tag, North American, Men’s NXT). A Johnny wrestling chant began as he paced around the ring with a smile on his face. He asked where they left off, and a “welcome home” chant started. Gargano said he needed a favor and since Grayson Waller jumped him from behind with a chair last time, he asked them to watch his back for him

He said he still wants to teach his son to be the best man you can be and to be that, you have to finish your story and that’s why he’s back. He said 15 months ago, his story ended on a cliffhanger and when he came back to Raw in August, it felt like a little piece of him was missing because he was face down on the announce table with Waller above him the last time he was in NXT. He said Waller took closure from him, the heart and soul of NXT…but he respects it and that’s why he gave him a gift by waiting to see what Waller did with that moment because the last guy to take him out was Tomasso Ciampa, who went on to become one of the greatest champions in NXT (that drew an applause).

He said Waller had two chances, and he failed. Then, he whined and cried and complained and blamed everyone but himself. He said Waller started disrespecting the fans, the locker room, and most importantly, NXT. Gargano said a lot has changed in 15 months, but no matter what brand he’s on, NXT is his home and you do not screw with a man’s home. Joseph said something suddenly on commentary. Joseph approached Gargano and showed a live video on his phone of Waller at Gargano’s home watching the show. Gargano ran out as Joseph stood there shocked.

-They shifted to an earlier today video of Wes Lee arriving and being greeted by Axiom in the parking lot (at least in the daylight!). Axiom said he’s going to stick to Lee so no one else takes his spot. Lee said the match is in eight hours. Ha!

-Pretty Deadly made their entrance for the Men’s NXT Tag Team Championship match against Gallus (boys on top). [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Well, they definitely had Gargano give a definitive purpose for him being the one to come to Michaels’ defense and crucially tied his NXT history back for any new fans over the 15 months who may not know about his NXT run. They have Waller out here like he’s Dexter Lumis terrorizing The Miz.)

-They returned with McKenzie Mitchell following Gargano and asking him questions, but Gargano entered a SUV ad left as she told the camera to follow him.

-Gallus made their entrance. Alicia Taylor gave ring introductions from ringside. Oh, by the way, S&D is going to start at 7 am local time (Hawai’i) for me, so that’s swell.

(1) GALLUS (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) (c) vs. PRETTY DEADLY (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) – Men’s NXT Tag Team Championship match

Ref Daryl Sharma was the fifth man in the ring for this match. Coffey and Prince began. Prince slapped Coffey, who responded with a stiff forearm. He grabbed a side headlock and held on, then landed a shoulder tackle and arm drag. Coffey and Prince did a double reversal on an Irish whip, but Coffey got the better. As Prince exited to regroup, Wolfgang followed and forced him back. Wilson made a sneaky tag and scored two near-falls on Coffey, just pissing him off. After an arm drag, he tagged in Wolfgang, who hit an arm drag variant and then a huge biel. Prince saved Wilson from a corner splash, but Wilson was caught by Wolfgang and dropped on his gut. Coffey tagged in and they hit basically a double wheelbarrow only from the hands and then a slingshot into a lariat for Prince. Prince was sent outside as the two, uh, I guess faces in this match regrouped? [c]