FREE PODCAST 3/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Cody delivers on mic, Lesnar-Omos, HIAC Dominik, on-site report, live callers, emails (184 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from PWTorch. They discussed Cody Rhodes’s strong promo, Edge upping the Finn Balor match to a Hell in a Cell, Dominik-Rey Mysterio, Trish Stratus attacked, Omos-Brock Lesnar segment, and much more with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent from Providence.
