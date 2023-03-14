News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Cody delivers on mic, Lesnar-Omos, HIAC Dominik, on-site report, live callers, emails (184 min.)

March 14, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from PWTorch. They discussed Cody Rhodes’s strong promo, Edge upping the Finn Balor match to a Hell in a Cell, Dominik-Rey Mysterio, Trish Stratus attacked, Omos-Brock Lesnar segment, and much more with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent from Providence.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://go.factor75.com/wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*