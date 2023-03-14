FREE PODCAST 3/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Bruce Hazelwood talks Roxanne Perez injury follow-up, Breakker-Hayes contract signing, Dragon Lee speaks, more (62 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: It’s a solo show! Bruce Lee Hazelwood takes emails and discusses the first NXT firmly set in the build for Stand & Deliver. Topics include the follow-up to Roxanne Perez’s injury angle and the announcement of a multi-woman ladder match at Stand & Deliver, Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes’ contract signing segment, Apollo Crews taking on Dabba-Kato in a grudge match, and the continued revelations in the Kiana James-Fallon Henley partnership.

