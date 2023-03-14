FREE PODCAST 3/14 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss possible new AEW cable show, Bellas news, grading WrestleMania line-up so far, Dynamite preview, Impact, ROH, Mailbag (186 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

Reaction to the prospects of another weekly AEW cable show on Saturday nights

Could AEW add the Bellas and would that be valuable if the new show is a women’s wrestling show?

Impact Wrestling’s latest press release with an intriguing statement about what’s next for Anthem

Is AEW leaning too hard on blood and swearing?

Preview of Dynamite.

Who is lined up to challenge MJF for the AEW Title?

What will be next for Dominik after the feud with his dad Rey Mysterio?

A walk through all the WrestleMania matches so far and evaluating the hype and whether they were the best match-ups for various key names.

Thoughts on the first couple weeks of the relaunch of ROH.

Lots of listener mail is utilized to drive topics throughout the show.

