Keiji Muto reportedly to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame by Ric Flair

It appears that Keiji Muto aka The Great Muta will be the next person inducted into WWE’s 2023 Hall of Fame class.

It was announced on Raw that Ric Flair will reveal the next WWE Hall of Fame member on WWE’s The Bump tomorrow. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Flair had previously been asked to induct Muta into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that he assumes the announcement from Flair on The Bump tomorrow will be that he’s inducting Muta because he had asked or had been asked to induct Muta previously. He also said that he knew that Muta had been asked to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, so the announcement of that coming tomorrow makes sense.