Nikki and Brie Bella leaving WWE, changing name to The Garcia Twins

Nikki and Brie Bella are leaving WWE.

Nikki and Brie had already changed their names on their social media accounts and a press release was sent out stating that they were announcing the name change on SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show podcast tomorrow. Today, People confirmed they are leaving WWE.

The press release included the following quotes from Brie and Nikki regarding the name change going forward:

Nikki Garcia: Our listeners and everyone in the world right now is asking ‘Why?’ You had this amazing name that you got from your grandfather, Pop Pop, who’d always call us ‘my bellas, my bellas.’ And so why after 17 years is that gone? Brie and I almost 40, we’re gonna be 40 in November. We’re mothers, we’re entrepreneurs. We’re executive producers. We’re starring now, we’re hosting shows. And when our contracts, when our contract came up with WWE mutually we all knew like we just needed to head into this new chapter. Brie Garcia: I just wanna thank Brie Bella. Brie Bella, the character that, the name, all of it. That I have been the last, you know, pretty much almost, I don’t know, 16, 17 years. I am so excited to close that chapter on Brie Bella. Put that book to the side and open up a new one and see what Brie Garcia’s gonna do next. Nikki Garcia: And I am so beyond grateful for Nikki Bella, Nikki Bella, whoa. She empowered me. She inspired me. She truly made me become fearless and the road that she has paved and what she’s done for women and the youth and will continue to do just as Nikki Garcia.

