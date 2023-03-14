Raw viewership down, key demos rise over last week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Raw rating last night saw the show fall to the lowest total viewership number since the end of the NFL season.

Raw did 1.71 million viewers on average over the three-hour show accoring to Wrestlenomics.

On the bright side, the show drew a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demo and a 0.35 in 18-34 demo. Those numbers were up from the demo ratings last week when Raw featured John Cena and Logan Paul.

