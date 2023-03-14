News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/13 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Cody shines on mic, Owens vs. Solo, HIAC match announced, Dominik complains about BMW gift, Lesnar-Omos, more (29 min.)

March 14, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Cody shining on mic and a strong response from Paul Heyman, Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa, an Edge vs. Finn Balor HIAC match announced, Dominik complains to Rey about a BMW gift when he turned 16, Brock Lesnar sizes up Omos, Trish Stratus is attacked, and much more.

