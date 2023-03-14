VIP AUDIO 3/14 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Crowd reaction to Batista live, WM21 hype analysis, is Cena’s character progressing positively, crowds heckling Edge and Lita, Undertaker’s Dirty Harry spoof (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the January 13, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Bruce covers these topics:

Crowd reaction to Batista live at the house show he added a few days ago, plus why he left that house show more optimistic about WWE’s immediate future…

Thoughts on last night’s Smackdown and how the hype for WM21 is taking shape, whether John Cena’s character is progressing positively, how the Cabinet compares to the Four Horsemen, and how Kurt Angle’s character has taken shape recently…

Analysis of the Spike TV-WWE TV announcement, how it affects WWE, TNA, and UFC…

The Undertaker “Dirty Harry” spoof and how it’s symbolic of his approach to his wrestling career… A match-by-match preview of Sunday’s TNA PPV…

Reaction to crowds heckling Lita and Edge regarding their relationship and where he draws the line on when it’s going too far…

Plus more…

