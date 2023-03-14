VIP AUDIO 3/14 – WKH – Focus On WWE: Latest on Bray, last week’s Raw minute-by-minutes including Cena and Logan Paul, WWE Fan Survey, MSG results, Bellas depart WWE, Cody talks Brandi, more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at various news stories including:

The latest on Bray Wyatt.

The Bellas departing WWE officially.

Last week’s WWE Raw minute-by-minute ratings including the ebb and flow of each match and segment, how split-screen commercials do compared to full commercials, and comparing peak ratings for John Cena, Logan Paul, Edge, Sami Zayn.

Latest Raw and Smackdown ratings.

A different topic than usual on a WWE Fan Survey just sent out

MSG results from Sunday.

Plus notes on NXT, Backlash, Rey Mysterio, Cody talking Brandi Rhodes, and more.

