VIP AUDIO 3/14 – WKH – Focus On WWE: Latest on Bray, last week’s Raw minute-by-minutes including Cena and Logan Paul, WWE Fan Survey, MSG results, Bellas depart WWE, Cody talks Brandi, more (22 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at various news stories including:
- The latest on Bray Wyatt.
- The Bellas departing WWE officially.
- Last week’s WWE Raw minute-by-minute ratings including the ebb and flow of each match and segment, how split-screen commercials do compared to full commercials, and comparing peak ratings for John Cena, Logan Paul, Edge, Sami Zayn.
- Latest Raw and Smackdown ratings.
- A different topic than usual on a WWE Fan Survey just sent out
- MSG results from Sunday.
- Plus notes on NXT, Backlash, Rey Mysterio, Cody talking Brandi Rhodes, and more.
