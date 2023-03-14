News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/14 – WKH – Focus On WWE: Latest on Bray, last week’s Raw minute-by-minutes including Cena and Logan Paul, WWE Fan Survey, MSG results, Bellas depart WWE, Cody talks Brandi, more (22 min.)

March 14, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at various news stories including:

  • The latest on Bray Wyatt.
  • The Bellas departing WWE officially.
  • Last week’s WWE Raw minute-by-minute ratings including the ebb and flow of each match and segment, how split-screen commercials do compared to full commercials, and comparing peak ratings for John Cena, Logan Paul, Edge, Sami Zayn.
  • Latest Raw and Smackdown ratings.
  • A different topic than usual on a WWE Fan Survey just sent out
  • MSG results from Sunday.
  • Plus notes on NXT, Backlash, Rey Mysterio, Cody talking Brandi Rhodes, and more.

