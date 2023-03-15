Former Bella Twins will not be signing with AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nikki Garcia says the former Bella Twins will not be going to AEW.

Nikki appeared on Instagram Live chat to discuss the former Bella Twins being backstage at AEW’s recent Full Gear PPV. During the chat, Garcia said she attended the show with Brie to see their friends Renee Young and Saraya. She said that she will not be going to AEW with her sister Brie Garcia.

She went on to say that they also went to Full Gear so Nikki’s son could see his uncle, Bryan Danielson wrestle MJF. “I was like, I haven’t had the opportunity to take Matteo backstage to a wrestling event and when he knew uncle Bryan was going to be there, Matteo loves his uncle Bryan, Brie and I were like, we have to go see Bryan,” said Nikki. “The kids had so much fun.”

Credit for transcription: f4wonline