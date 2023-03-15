FREE PODCAST 3/14 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-13-2018) Keller & Barnett talk Shane McMahon’s big announcement, Asuka’s SD debut, live callers, on-site correspondent (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (3-13-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch and ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss Smackdown including the Fastlane fallout and latest WrestleMania 34 developments, plus Shane McMahon’s big announcement, Asuka’s first Smackdown appearance, and much more. They take live calls, talk to an on-site correspondent about what happened off-air in the arena, and then answer emails.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline from that same night (3-13-2018), Wade presents a start to finish rundown of Smackdown including the Fastlane fallout and latest WrestleMania 34 developments, plus Shane McMahon’s big announcement, Asuka’s first Smackdown appearance, Randy Orton celebrating his U.S. Title win, no Words on Screen, and much more.

