FREE PODCAST 3/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: Wrestling Collectibles talk with Greg Parks & Michael Moore, plus WM34 build (107 min.)

March 15, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (3-18-2018) to an episode of “Wrestling Night in America” with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks and his guest PWTorch contributor Michael Moore to discuss the world of pro wrestling collectibles – what’s worth money and what’s not. Plus, they take phone calls and analyze whether or not Randy Savage was the first Mr. WrestleMania, how effective the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns storytelling has been thus far, how we may get to Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania, and who are viable options as Braun Strowman’s Mania tag partner.

