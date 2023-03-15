FREE PODCAST 3/15 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Parks: Moolah controversy, which WrestleMania match should go on last, American Badass speculation, more (183 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-15-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Livecast host Greg Parks for the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast “Thursday Flagship” to discuss these topics:

WrestleMania line-up and the pros and cons of various matches going on last.

Thoughts on the NXT Takeover line-up and other NXT topics.

Impact Wrestling and the signs of some ratings traction recently.

Plus, they answer email topics including whether it’s time for the return of “American Badass” Undertaker, why is John Cena-Undertaker hype on Raw instead of Smackdown, Braun Strowman’s WrestleMania spot, where the Sasha Banks-Bayley storyline is going, the challenges WWE women are facing in having to endorse Fabulous Moolah as a pioneer, Nia Jax-Alexa Bliss storyline, Asuka’s future after WrestleMania, and more.

Then in a bonus flashback of the PWTorch Dailycast episode also from March 15, 2018, Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek talk about that5 week’s Impact Wrestling with callers. They lead the show with a discussion on Josh Mathews being revealed as Matt Sydal’s spiritual advisor, and the idea that he’ll stay on commentary as a heel. They also talk about Feast or Fired and break down the briefcase winners.

