Jim Ross will not be appearing on Rampage this week to do commentary.

Ross announced on his podcast that he is taking the week off after a difficult week of travel in California. Ross said on the podcast to Conrad Thompson that he had been travelling a lot the last couple of weeks. “We had a lot of travel the last couple of weeks,” said Ross. You and I were talking off-air that I was gone like, oh hell, ten days.”