Rampage set to be headlined by Hobbs defending TNT Championship

Rampage will be headlined by Powerhouse Hobbs defending the TNT Championship this Friday.

Hobbs will defend his title against Rey Fenix.

Also announced for the show is the AEW in-ring debut of AEW’s latest signing Taya Valkrie, who will wrestle against a mystery opponent. Valkyrie made her AEW debut appearing on Dynamite this week to confront TBS Champion Jade Cargill after Cargill beat Nicole Matthews in an open challenge.

Friday’s Rampage will have a special start time. The show will begin at 11:30 p.m. Eastern time or following the conclusion of TNT’s coverage of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament on Friday night.

The entire announced lineup for AEW Rampage this week is as follows: