VIP AUDIO 3/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-12-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories, Jannetty, ROH roster moves, Raw/Smackdown super-show, Surreal Life scoop, Destination X (22 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 12, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring an exclusive scoop on the next indy promotion to invade the ECW Arena… Exclusive on Johnny Fairplay’s next TV project… New Question of the Week on TNA… Real Deal Reaction on Tag Team Wrestling… Indy Lineup of the Week (in Illinois)… Hot Five Stories of the Weekend including Marty Jannetty, insight on ROH roster moves, next Raw/Smackdown arena supershow, Destination X, Kevin Steen, and more…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

