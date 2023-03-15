VIP AUDIO 3/15 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: Who could Lesnar have faced instead of Omos? Are giants in wrestling of value in 2023? Could Cody bring KO and Sami together? More (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this edition of an "Ask Wade Keller" edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers email questions on these topics:

Do AEW and WWE think giants like Omos, Satnum Singh, and Dabba Kato are more of a draw than they are in 2023?

What opponents would you pick for Brock Lesnar instead of Omos among available roster members?

Could that Cody-Kevin Owens argument in the background of the Rick Boogs-Elias segment portend Cody being instrumental in KO agreeing to team with Sami Zayn?

What about Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso vs. Sami Zayn & Jey Uso as a late twist in the expected WWE Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania?

