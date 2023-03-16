3/16 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Death Dollz vs. The Coven, Maclin vs. Heath, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

MARCH 16, 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV AT SAM’S TOWN

AIRED ON AXS TV (RECORDED)

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s events.

-As a follow up to last week, PCO was shown alive and yelling in the desert.

-“We own the night” intro video.

(1) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY & JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. DECAY (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve)

Gresham and Steve started the match. Gresham tied Steve up, but Steve made a comeback by biting his arm. Decay stomped Gresham in the corner. Taurus dove on Gresham from the top rope. Taurus punched Gresham. Gresham fought off Decay and made the tag to Bailey. Bailey gave Steve a series of kicks and a running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Steve bit Bailey’s toes. Bailey came back with kicks. Taurus knocked Gresham off the apron. Taurus gave Bailey a backbreaker and a Samoan Drop. Taurus gave Gresham a headbutt. Gresham gave Taurus a moonsault in the ring and Bailey gave Steve a moonsault on the outside. Gresham and Bailey double teamed Taurus. Bailey floored Taurus with a kick, followed by Ultima Weapon for the pin. Bailey and Gresham shook hands after the match.

WINNERS: Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Fast paced action to get the show off to a great start. This might seem to indicate that Bailey and Gresham may be teaming more frequently in the future. I was hoping Steve might get more singles action after his great match with Trey Miguel, but it looks like he’s back in the tag team division.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, and Rich Swann. Alexander said they’ve all had success wherever they’ve gone. Kazarian talked about Bullet Club. Swann talked but was interrupted by Steve Maclin. He talked about being the number one contender. They exchanged words before Maclin walked off. [c] -Gia Miller interviewed Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Jai Vidal. Shaw said that she only lost last week because of Deonna Purrazzo and she said Deonna was jealous of her. Shaw vowed to beat Deonna at Sacrifice. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice interrupted. Dice said that Vidal looked like someone Swinger could beat. Swinger said he would go see “Sammartino” (Santino) to make the match. (2) STEVE MACLIN vs. HEATH Heath got some offense early. Maclin came back with a back elbow, chops, and punches. Maclin clotheslined Heath to the mat. Heath threw Maclin out of the ring. [c] Back in the ring, Maclin gave Heath a knee to the stomach and threw him out of the ring. Maclin threw Heath into the steps. Hannifan said that Swinger would face Vidal later tonight. Maclin continued to attack Heath on the outside. Maclin rolled Heath back in the ring and continued on offense. Maclin gave Heath a backbreaker for a two count. Maclin had Heath in an abdominal stretch. Heath made a comeback. Heath got a two count after a spinebuster. Maclin gave Heath Caught in the Crossfire and a DDT for the pin. WINNER: Steve Maclin in 12:00. (D.L.’s Take: Solid win for Maclin over an Impact favorite, on his way to the title match at Sacrifice.) -Death Dollz backstage promo. They talked about facing The Coven. Taya said magic is scary and dangerous. She suggested that Jessicka stay away and let her and Rosemary handle it. Jessicka walked off. Taya asked Rosemary what happens if Jessicka finds out that she’s been Havok all along and they’ve kept it from her. Rosemary noted that Taya kept it from her. They heard Jessicka calling and they went to her. -PCO was walking past a Las Vegas sign and calling out for Eddie Edwards. [c] -Gresham and Bailey were backstage. They agreed that they make a great team but they agreed to face each other at Sacrifice. (3) JOHNNY SWINGER (w/Zicky Dice) vs. JAI VIDAL (w/Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans) Vidal dropkicked Swinger and slammed him. Vidal gave Swinger an elbow drop and a slap in the corner. Vidal ran Swinger’s head in the corner and Swinger flopped to the mat. The referee made Dice leave ringside after he interfered. Swinger used the distraction to make a comeback. Swinger put Vidal in a Camel Clutch, but Evans pulled Vidal out. The referee made Shaw and Evans leave. Deonna ran to down the ramp and attacked Shaw. Evans pulled her off and threw Deonna down. Security restrained Deonna and took her away. Vidal used the distraction to get the pin on Swinger. WINNER: Jai Vidal in 3:00. (D.L.’s Take: This was only three minutes but it had a lot going on.) -The Design promo. Deaner talked about Callihan trying to gain their trust. He said people have speculated that it might all be a ploy. Deaner said that Callihan lost last week. Callihan charged in angry. Deaner said that Step Six was about Callihan taking his punishment like a man. He said they didn’t forget that Callihan cost Kon a victory at No Surrender. Callihan said he would accept his punishment. The Design walked off. -PCO continued walking and yelling for Eddie. The camera revealed that he was at the Sam Town’s entrance. [c]

-Tommy Dreamer and Mickie James were backstage and talked about their tag team match with Bully Ray and Masha Slamovich. Jordynne Grace walked on the scene and asked Mickie if it was wise to get involved in that match with their rematch looming. She talked about history repeating.