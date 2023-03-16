Danhausen reveals he suffered torn pectoral at Revolution PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Danhausen suffered a torn right pectoral muscle at the AEW Revolution PPV.

Danhausen revaled the injury on his Twitter account today. He did not give any indication how long the injury would keep him out of action nor did he reveal the severity of the tear. Danhausen wrote, “Hello, Danhausen tore his pec at AEW Revolution. When Armageddons been locked and loaded, Danhausen will come back for you.”

It is unknown how long Danhausen will be out of action for AEW.