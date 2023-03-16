Dynamite ratings down from previous week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite averaged 852,000 viewers on TBS this week according to Showbuzz Daily. The show was down 0.7 percent from last week’s episode. The number represented Dynamite’s third-lowest audience total of 2023.

In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite finished 11th on the cable charts with a 0.27 rating, which is down 6.9 percent from last week. It is tied for Dynamite’s second lowest rating of 2023.

Last night featured some tough competion for Dynamite from the NBA, NCAA tournament play-in games, and the World Baseball Classic.