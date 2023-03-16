Foco announces two new Steve Austin bobbleheads for Stone Cold Day

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Stone Cold Steve Austin will be featured in two new bobbleheads from FOCO.

Foco announced two new bobbleheads from Austin on Stone Cold Day. The first releasae is a Stone Cold Texas Venom bobblehead and the other is a mini bobble scene featuring Stone Cold and The Rock from when Stone Cold gave The Rock a beer bath.

The Texas Venom bobblehead features Austin on Texas Venom themed base. It is limited to 144 units, retails for $65, and stands at 8 inches tall.

The mini bobble scene featuring Austin giving The Rock a beer bath features both wrestlers names on the front and a beer truck on the back of a ring themed base. The mini bobble scene is limited to 223 unites, retails for $90, and stands 5 inches tall.

Both items will be released no later than Sept. 1.