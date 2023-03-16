FREE PODCAST 3/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Soucek: Four Pillars interact, Valkyrie arrives, Hangman backed by Elite, Jeff Jarrett challenges Cassidy (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Dailycast cohost Andrew Soucek to discuss Dynamite with caller and email contributions. They talk about the pros and cons of the major opening segment with MJF and the other three AEW pillars including the argument against the meta insider stuff some leaned on. They also talk about the arrival of Taya Valkyrie, Jade Cargill’s win, Hangman Page being backed by The Elite at the end of the show, and much more.

