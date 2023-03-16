VIP AUDIO 3/16 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now (Pt. 1 of 2): Peteani & McMahon review WWE Raw overall from 1993-1997 (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of a special two-part episode of Pro Wrestling Then and Now, PWTorch Dailycast “All Elite Aftershow” co-host Mike McMahon joins Frank Peteani for the first time to discuss his personal journey of watching WWF/E Monday Night Raw from the beginning. Discussion points include:

The show and its place relative to what wrestling television was like overall in 1993.

Advertising what was on the shows coming up in comparison to Raw today as well as how AEW advertises Dynamite and all their programming.

The production of Raw back then and the high cost and how they mitigated it. Tied into that were the ways Vince made it feel live.

The major stories in the beginning including Mr. Perfect beating Ric Flair in a loser leaves WWF match, Hulk Hogan returning with Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and their deal with Ted DiBiase and I.R.S., the 1-2-3 Kid beating Razor Ramon, Shawn Michaels feuding with Marty Jannetty, Lex Luger winning the Yokozuna body slam challenge on the Intrepid, the Randy Savage-Crush summit, and more.

An overall look of the show from 1994-1997 including debate over when the Attitude Era truly started.

