VIP AUDIO 3/16 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now (Pt. 1 of 2): Peteani & McMahon review WWE Raw overall from 1993-1997 (76 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of a special two-part episode of Pro Wrestling Then and Now, PWTorch Dailycast “All Elite Aftershow” co-host Mike McMahon joins Frank Peteani for the first time to discuss his personal journey of watching WWF/E Monday Night Raw from the beginning. Discussion points include:
- The show and its place relative to what wrestling television was like overall in 1993.
- Advertising what was on the shows coming up in comparison to Raw today as well as how AEW advertises Dynamite and all their programming.
- The production of Raw back then and the high cost and how they mitigated it. Tied into that were the ways Vince made it feel live.
- The major stories in the beginning including Mr. Perfect beating Ric Flair in a loser leaves WWF match, Hulk Hogan returning with Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and their deal with Ted DiBiase and I.R.S., the 1-2-3 Kid beating Razor Ramon, Shawn Michaels feuding with Marty Jannetty, Lex Luger winning the Yokozuna body slam challenge on the Intrepid, the Randy Savage-Crush summit, and more.
- An overall look of the show from 1994-1997 including debate over when the Attitude Era truly started.
