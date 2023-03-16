VIP AUDIO 3/16 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now (Pt. 2 of 2): Peteani & McMahon review WWF WrestleMania 14 from 1998. Owen vs. Triple H, Rock vs. Shamrock, Undertaker vs. Kane, Austin vs. Michaels with Tyson as enforcer, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of a special two-part episode of Pro Wrestling Then and Now, PWTorch Dailycast “All Elite Aftershow” co-host Mike McMahon joins Frank to look back on WrestleMania 14 from the Fleet Center in Boston, Mass. Mike was in the building and offers an in-person perspective. They review the entire card, which featured babyface Owen Hart challenging Triple H (w/Chyna handcuffed to Sgt. Slaughter) for the European Championship, Ken Shamrock challenging The Rock (w/Nation of Domination) for the Intercontinental Championship, The Undertaker vs. Kane (w/Paul Bearer) in their long awaited match, and (appropriately on 3:16 Day) “Stone Cold” Steve Austin challenging Shawn Michaels for the WWF Championship with Mike Tyson as the special outside enforcer. Discussion points include:

The state of the tag team division in 1998

Criticism of Triple H’s in-ring style. Also his introduction of X-Pac the following night on Raw being the first big “Raw after WrestleMania.”

The DX band

Owen Hart’s run as a babyface

Should Ken Shamrock have won the IC title, and should The Rock have won King of the Ring in 1998?

The disappointment of the Undertaker vs. Kane match

Did Steve Austin need to get that win over Bret Hart he never got?

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO