VIP AUDIO 3/16 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now (Pt. 2 of 2): Peteani & McMahon review WWF WrestleMania 14 from 1998. Owen vs. Triple H, Rock vs. Shamrock, Undertaker vs. Kane, Austin vs. Michaels with Tyson as enforcer, more (97 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of a special two-part episode of Pro Wrestling Then and Now, PWTorch Dailycast “All Elite Aftershow” co-host Mike McMahon joins Frank to look back on WrestleMania 14 from the Fleet Center in Boston, Mass. Mike was in the building and offers an in-person perspective. They review the entire card, which featured babyface Owen Hart challenging Triple H (w/Chyna handcuffed to Sgt. Slaughter) for the European Championship, Ken Shamrock challenging The Rock (w/Nation of Domination) for the Intercontinental Championship, The Undertaker vs. Kane (w/Paul Bearer) in their long awaited match, and (appropriately on 3:16 Day) “Stone Cold” Steve Austin challenging Shawn Michaels for the WWF Championship with Mike Tyson as the special outside enforcer. Discussion points include:
- The state of the tag team division in 1998
- Criticism of Triple H’s in-ring style. Also his introduction of X-Pac the following night on Raw being the first big “Raw after WrestleMania.”
- The DX band
- Owen Hart’s run as a babyface
- Should Ken Shamrock have won the IC title, and should The Rock have won King of the Ring in 1998?
- The disappointment of the Undertaker vs. Kane match
- Did Steve Austin need to get that win over Bret Hart he never got?
