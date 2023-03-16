VIP AUDIO 3/16 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Doesn’t Cody need to win? Should Khan assign Punk to lead ROH? How good were the High Flyers? Fighting in the NHL? More (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these Mailbag topics:

Should AEW be more diligent about policing wrestlers chairshots and dangerous indy show matches

What are examples of a title with a long pure history and a title that has a long interesting history?

Could AEW still benefit from taking C.M. Punk’s advice?

How good were the High Flyers (Jim Brunzell & Greg Gagne) in the AWA in the 1980s?

Is there still a place for fighting in the NHL?

Isn’t it true that Roman Reigns didn’t trigger a boom period for WWE and that it wasn’t until Sami Zayn took off that business took off? Should that be a reason WWE should have skipped Cody Rhodes and stuck with Sami as his WrestleMania opponent?

Does it make sense that Excalibur said a fall could be scored in the Iron Man match because one wrestler was down for a ten count?

Why has Jay Lethal received seven title shots since arriving in AEW?

Who would be a better bet to invest in as a top WWE star, Austin Theory or Montez Ford?

Who would Batista have eventually lost to if he beat Randy Orton at WrestleMania 30?

Reaction to the Khans asking for billions of dollars from Jacksonville for stadium renovations?

If WWE were purchased by the Saudi government, would AEW benefit greatly immediately?

Does the Kenny Omega-AEW relationship hinge on how the video game does given Tony Khan has said it was an “eight-figure investment”?

Would it make sense to make ROH the C.M. Punk show and see what he could do to build the brand and draw viewers?

Would disgruntled or disillusioned AEW fans feel better if C.M. Punk and AEW management worked out their differences in a high-profile way? Should Jay Briscoe be inspiration for that happening?

Is the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger akin to the AOL-TimeWarner merger that WCW dealt with?

Is it crazy to say MJF is already in the conversation as being “one of the greatest heels of all time”?

How does Tony Khan let wrestlers keep burying the company and the locker room morale on TV like during this week’s Four Pillars segment?

Isn’t it dangerous to consider not having Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns at this point given Cody’s mission statement is entirely based around winning at WM39?

