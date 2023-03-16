VIP AUDIO 3/16 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Doesn’t Cody need to win? Should Khan assign Punk to lead ROH? How good were the High Flyers? Fighting in the NHL? More (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these Mailbag topics:
- Should AEW be more diligent about policing wrestlers chairshots and dangerous indy show matches
- What are examples of a title with a long pure history and a title that has a long interesting history?
- Could AEW still benefit from taking C.M. Punk’s advice?
- How good were the High Flyers (Jim Brunzell & Greg Gagne) in the AWA in the 1980s?
- Is there still a place for fighting in the NHL?
- Isn’t it true that Roman Reigns didn’t trigger a boom period for WWE and that it wasn’t until Sami Zayn took off that business took off? Should that be a reason WWE should have skipped Cody Rhodes and stuck with Sami as his WrestleMania opponent?
- Does it make sense that Excalibur said a fall could be scored in the Iron Man match because one wrestler was down for a ten count?
- Why has Jay Lethal received seven title shots since arriving in AEW?
- Who would be a better bet to invest in as a top WWE star, Austin Theory or Montez Ford?
- Who would Batista have eventually lost to if he beat Randy Orton at WrestleMania 30?
- Reaction to the Khans asking for billions of dollars from Jacksonville for stadium renovations?
- If WWE were purchased by the Saudi government, would AEW benefit greatly immediately?
- Does the Kenny Omega-AEW relationship hinge on how the video game does given Tony Khan has said it was an “eight-figure investment”?
- Would it make sense to make ROH the C.M. Punk show and see what he could do to build the brand and draw viewers?
- Would disgruntled or disillusioned AEW fans feel better if C.M. Punk and AEW management worked out their differences in a high-profile way? Should Jay Briscoe be inspiration for that happening?
- Is the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger akin to the AOL-TimeWarner merger that WCW dealt with?
- Is it crazy to say MJF is already in the conversation as being “one of the greatest heels of all time”?
- How does Tony Khan let wrestlers keep burying the company and the locker room morale on TV like during this week’s Four Pillars segment?
- Isn’t it dangerous to consider not having Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns at this point given Cody’s mission statement is entirely based around winning at WM39?
