VIP AUDIO 3/16 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Review of Jey Uso addressing turning on Sami, the Four Pillars segment on Dynamite, New Japan Cup, NXT, UFC, more (78 min.)

March 16, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw with thoughts on the latest developments with key WrestleMania storylines
  • A review of NXT.
  • Reviews of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including, in particular, the good and bad from the Four Pillars segment with MJF.
  • A rundown of the latest New Japan Cup events.
  • A review of last weekend’s UFC Fight Night and a look ahead to the UFC and Bellator events this weekend.

