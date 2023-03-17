FREE PODCAST 3/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #217 (3-8-93) of the PWTorch including Arn Anderson debuting in SMW, Raw ranks in Top 10 again, Dutch Mantell Torch Talk part 2, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the sixty-first episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #217 of the PWTorch including news on SMW including Arn Anderson’s debut, part two of Wade’s Torch Talk with Dutch Mantell, Savage vs. Lawler news, tons of news from WWF and WCW, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

