Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo has been announced for Dynamite next week.

Tony Khan announced the match on Twitter for the March 22 edition of Dynamite. This is the first time Omega and Vikingo have wrestled. They were supposed to wrestle in Mexico in AAA in 2021, but the match was cancelled due to Omega being injured.

Vikingo is the current AAA Mega Champion.