VIP AUDIO 3/17 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable on TNA Destination X (3-13-2005): Keller leads discussions on Jarrett vs. DDP, Ultimate X, Nash, Styles, Jeff Hardy, Dustin, Roode, Konnan (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 13, 2005 Destination X post-shows. First up is Rapid-Fire Analysis with Wade Keller & TNA Impact reporter James Caldwell who discussed the PPV including whether this event lived up to their previous three-hour shows, whether the big turn was a surprise or predictable, analysis of Dusty Rhodes’s booking of finishes, how A.J. Styles and Christopher Daniels did in their rematch, and how the main event with DDP failing to capture the NWA Title came across.

Then Wade was joined by PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell who reviewed in-depth TNA’s Destination X PPV including the state of TNA, Dusty Rhodes’s booking, the high and low points of the TNA Destination X PPV, what worked and didn’t work on the show, Johnny Fairplay’s return, whether this month’s X Division match lived up to expectations set last month, the turn of Monty Brown, the undercard, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO