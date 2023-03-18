VIP AUDIO 3/18 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Kevin Owens finally swayed to team with Sami, Sheamus vs. McIntyre battle for IC Title shot at WM, Charlotte-Ripley exchange, Cody promo, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Kevin Owens finally swayed to team with Sami Zayn, Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre battle for IC Title shot at WM, Charlotte-Rhea Ripley exchange, Cody Rhodes promo, Xavier vs. L.A. Knight, another Dominik-Rey Mysterio interaction, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO