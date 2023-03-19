News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/19 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Reigns attacks U.S. Marshalls, Cena calls out Undertaker again, Rousey, Lesnar, live callers, on-site report (141 min.)

March 19, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by guest cohost Rich Fann from the PWTorch Livecast “Saturday Deep Dive” discussing Monday Night Raw from five years ago including Roman Reigns vs. U.S. Marshalls, John Cena’s latest calling out of Undertaker, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka, and much more including live callers, emails, and a live on-site correspondent from Dallas.

