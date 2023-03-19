FREE PODCAST 3/19 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Reigns attacks U.S. Marshalls, Cena calls out Undertaker again, Rousey, Lesnar, live callers, on-site report (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by guest cohost Rich Fann from the PWTorch Livecast “Saturday Deep Dive” discussing Monday Night Raw from five years ago including Roman Reigns vs. U.S. Marshalls, John Cena’s latest calling out of Undertaker, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka, and much more including live callers, emails, and a live on-site correspondent from Dallas.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO