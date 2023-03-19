VIP AUDIO 3/19 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” Episode 3 – The original WWF Draft from 2002 and a wild episode of 1986 Memphis TV (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Days of Thunder’s Dave Ryan for episode 3 of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and a guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that week in the past and break it down. Dave, for obvious reasons, took the opportunity to break away from 1999 WCW and choose a very significant episode of Raw from 2002 as Vince McMahon and Ric Flair broke out their draft boards to split the WWF roster of the day. Alan rewound the clock a little further for our first dose of WMC-TV Saturday morning television out of Memphis, as we went to 1986 for a wild show with some memorable angles involving the great Lance Russell, “Factory” Bill Dundee, the hapless Tony Falk, and behind-the-scenes looks at the lives of Dirty Rhodes and Paul Diamond. A really fun show with Dave, as always. so pick up your remote and see What’s on the Telly!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO