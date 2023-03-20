3/20 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Roman confronting Cody, Impaulsive TV with Logan Paul, Theory vs. Montez

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

MARCH 20, 2023

ST. LOUIS, MO.

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Together, Forever,” they skipped the Raw opening theme and went right to Kevin Patrick introducing the show. He said it’ll be a “blockbuster show.”

-Kevin Owens’s music played and Owens walked out to a nice pop. After about 15 seconds, Sami Zayn’s music took over. He came out, clearly psyched over having KO with him finally. As they entered the ring, Patrick said, “Isn’t it a beautiful sight.” They showed clips of the developments between them on Smackdown last Friday. Graves said it remains to be seen if Owens can truly be trusted.

Fans chanted “Sami! Sami!” Owens said, “I think they like you.” The chant shifted to “KO! KO!” Sami said, “It seems they like you, too.” Owens pointed out, with a smile, that the chant only started after he sort of prompted it. Sami said it feels great to be on the same page with him again. He said he totally gets why after Elimination Chamber for weeks he said they just need to work together and didn’t mention their friendship, treating it as a business transaction. He said he approached the whole thing wrong. He said they’ve needed each other their whole careers and worked together as brothers to get ahead.

Owens said he agrees, but he isn’t sure if he understands that he has been his biggest fan all of these years whether he was fighting with or against him. He said for the last six months it was so frustrating to see him in the Bloodline under Roman Reigns’s thumb. He told Sami he outgrew them and was better than them. He said he got through to him last week and he was right when he said it was time to take down The Bloodline together.

Sami said, “I think we both know what comes next.” He looked up at the WrestleMania sign. The Usos music then playedf and they walked out. Jey said, “That’s what a backstabber looks like.” Jey said they’re going to backstab each other because that’s the type of family they are. Sami told Jey that’s funny because everyone knows his dream is to backstab Reigns. Jimmy said they can stare at that WrestleMania sign, but it won’t happen. Owens said they all knows where this is going. “There’s only one way we can settle this and one place we can do it – at the Grandest Stage of them All.”

Jimmy said they don’t deserve a shot at their titles because they’ve been on the same page for three minutes whereas he and Jey have been on the same page since day one. Jey looked at Jimmy and said, “To be honest, this might be our one shot to put this Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens problem in the dirt.” He said they accept a brother vs. brother match. Then they attacked Sami and KO. The Usos got the better of KO and Sami at first. Sami and KO made a comeback, so the Usos backed off and picked up chairs.

-They cut backstage to Solo Sikoa getting out of a black SUV and opening the door for Reigns who stepped out of the back. Paul Heyman walked around from the other side of the vehicle. They headed into the arena.

-They went to Graves and Patrick at ringside who reacted to the developments. He wondered if the match will become official and what Reigns thinks of it all. Patrick plugged Paul Logan’s segment coming up later.

-Austin Theory made ring entrance. [c]

-A candy bar commercial included A.J. Styles telling Bron Breaker that no matter how good the soap smells, never walk out of the bathroom smelling your finger. (That ought to be documented, right?) Another commercial for a cell phone carrier included stop-action footage of a Miz action figure beating up a Drew McIntyre action figure.

(1) AUSTIN THEORY vs. MONTEZ FORD

Montez Ford made his entrance next. They showed a clip of Theory beating Angelo Dawkins last week. The bell rang 21 minutes into the hour. Theory took early control and stomped away at Ford in the corner. Ford made a comeback and clotheslined Theory voer the top rope to the floor, then tossed him over the barricade. “This is mayhem!” said Patrick. Ford sat in the laps of two guys in the front row. They cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Ford knocked Theory off the ropes and then landed a top rope flying crossbody press. Both were down and slow to get up. Graves touted the 15,000+ sellout crowd watching. Ford got up and rallied, including standing over Theory and doing John Cena’s “You can’t see me.” He then landed a standing moonsault for a near fall. Ford stood and pounded his chest. Theory absorbed an enzuigiri and tried a comeback, but Ford countered with a DDT. Theory ducked out to ringside. Ford landed his signature running flip dive at ringside. Ford followed up with a top rope dive, but Theory moved. Theory then landed a dropkick and called for A-Town Down. He hit the move and got a clean three count.

WINNER: Theory in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A noteworthy clean decisive pin on Ford. That’s a sign Ford is going to be in the tag division for a while, but was utilized here along with Dawkins last week to give Theory a sense of momentum and credibility headed into the Cena match.)

-Afterward Theory stood in the ring with a mic in hand. Fans booed. “He didn’t believe in me, but now he does,” Theory said. He then said Cena doesn’t either, but at WrestleMania he will. He pointed at the sign. Theory yelled that it’s always been about him.

-The Usos eagerly walked into Reigns’s locker room. Reigns said it wasn’t the best start and it looked like they took a beating. Jimmy said nothing can hit him harder than being torn away from his brother “and then sit here and have to answer to it like it’s my fault.” Reigns looked up at Jimmy, not appreciating his tone. He then said, “I will never forgive Sami Zayn for this.” Reigns relaxed once Jimmy made it clear he was blaming Sami. Reigns called for Heyman. He said, “Everybody leave us.” Heyman was sad, but left. As everyone was leaving, Reigns told Jey to stay. Reigns then chatted with Jey, who looked like he was called to the principal’s office. They cut to a break without a word being said. [c]

-Back from the break, they went right back to Reigns and Jey who were both staring at the floor. Reigns said, “It’s been a minute. I haven’t see you, I haven’t heard from you. I gotta beg your brother to get some answers. And now you’re back making decisions. In order to make decisions, you’ve got to be part of The Bloodline. Are you with us? Are you Bloodline? Are you still my friend?” Jey looked up and said, “I’m with you. I’m Bloodline, Uce.” Reigns stared at him for several seconds and then said, “I hope so. It’s all I needed to hear.” He nodded and said he’d see him later. Jey started to stand, but Reigns stopped him and said, “I love you.” Jey didn’t say it back. He stood and left. Heyman re-entered the scene and asked Reigns if he got the answers he was looking for. Reigns said, “Yes, Wiseman.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Intriguing moments there including Jimmy seeming to vent about Roman to Roman, and then Roman asking Jey where he stands and telling him he loves him. A lot of tension in the room and a lot of ways to read everything that happened there, but it appears to be laying groundwork for several possible developments down the line.)

-The announcers hyped the Fatal Four-way tag match with The Street Profits vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders being added to WrestleMania.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Adam Pearce backstage about the WrestleMania Showcase matches. He was interrupted just as began to talk by Chelsea Green, who asked to see the manager. She told Pearce she made matching gear for her partner Carmella, who isn’t available tonight. She said he will have no problem agreeing to let her team instead with Piper Niven instead. Niven walked in. Green said Niven will help her destroy the competition and asked him to make sure it becomes official. Pearce said he’s still finalizing who will be in the women’s WrestleMania Showcase match. She said he doesn’t want to make her angry or he’ll complain on social media.

-They showed Omo with MVP backstage. The camera was low and aimed sharply up at Omos. [c]

-Postcard images of St. Louis were shown.

-A video package aired on the Brock Lesnar-Omos match scheduled for WrestleMania with a list of Lesnar accomplishments including UFC photos. Then it focused on Omos and compared him to Great Khali, and the Undertaker. It noted he’s two inches caller than Shaq. It also noted his hands are twice the size of the average man’s hands.

(Keller’s Analysis: Nicely done. Whatever they can do to get a slice of the WWE fanbase excited about the match, they’re making a good effort.)

(2) OMOS vs. MUSTAFA ALI

As Omos made his entrance, Patrick said, “If that Tale of the Tape didn’t get you excited about that match, what’s wrong with you?” They aired a clip of the face-to-face last week with Lesnar and Omos. Patrick said it was viewed over 10 million times on social media platforms in the last week. Graves said he admires Ali’s recent “positivity.” He talked about his music video he produced and criticized his choice of band in the video. Omos showed Ali down easily, then checked him down hard. They cut backstage to Dolph Ziggler watching backstage and shaking his head. Omos head-vice slammed Ali for the clean win. Patrick said Ali is no Lesnar. MVP said Omos fears no man or Beast, but Lesnar will learn to fear Omos at WrestleMania.

WINNER: Omos in 1:00.

-They went backstage to security knocking on Paul Logan’s locker room door. Logan walked out with several others. Miz ran up to Logan and said his publicist was trying to get a hold of him to find out what he was going to ask him tonight. He assumed Logan wanted him to be his guest, but Logan laughed in his face and said, “It’ll be a hard pass.”

-A Smackdown commercial hyped Cody’s first match on Smackdown in almost six years. [c]

-The announcers hyped Bad Bunny hosting Smackdown and King of the Ring in Puerto Rico on May 5 and 6. Patrick said tickets go on sale tomorrow.

[HOUR TWO]

-“Impaulsive TV”: Logan made his entrance alone. Graves called him one of the most polarizing figures anywhere today. Logan entered the ring and said, “Let’s get a little Impaulsive, should we?” He pointed at the big screen and a brief vignette aired with him having various celebrites on his podcast. He said that Seth Rollins said last week the fans don’t want him in their house. He said that’s too bad because this week, they’re in his house. He told them to boo all they want. He said the reality is he doesn’t need to be there because he’s already made his millions off of his name and his brands.

He said it’s sad they don’t love him. He said two people in the crowd love him, his dad “who I dragged to St. Louis” and a kid with a sign in the front row. He said no matter how many of “your Superstars I beat up,” they won’t ever respect him. He said he doesn’t care because it’s not his fault that “you dorks refuse to see the amount of talent standing in front of you.” More boos. He said he is a 360 degree entertainer.

He said there’s nothing he can’t do, no seat he can’t fill, and no wrestler on the roster he can’t compete with. “I am that good,” he said. He said that’s why he didn’t invite anyone to be on his show because he can do it all, plus none of his celebrity friends wanted to come to St. Louis. “They’d be out of here faster than the St. Louis Rams. Ha ha, I mean the Los Angeles Rams.” He said he’s looking forward to returning to L.A., home of the Rams, to wrestle Seth at WrestleMania.

He said Seth is “one of the top three in this business” and it’s an honor to share in the ring with him. He said he was talking to his brother Paul about how it’s hard to be afraid of a guy named Seth. He said Seth’s are nice guys, such as Seth Rogan and Seth Curry. He said he and Seth might’ve been friends if Seth was open to it. He said he’d like a replay of him knocking Seth out two weeks ago.

He got giddy as he asked them to replay it over and over. He said he could talk all day, but then his mic went out. The crowd cheered as Logan fumbled with the mic. They cut to Seth in the production truck messing with the controls and revealing he turned off his mic.

Seth made his ring entrance. Fans sang his song. Seth then tackled Logan. Referees and producers separated them, but they broke free and tumbled onto the announce desk. Seth swept Logan’s leg and he crashed onto the table. Security pulled Seth off of Logan. Seth climbed to the top rope and dove, but Logan’s two security guys stepped in and intercepted him. Seth did a last second head tuck or it could have been a bad landing. Logan then punched Seth and knocked him out again. Seth went down face-first and was motionless. Logan slid into the ring and laughed. Logan said one more time and third time’s a charm, indicating his plans for WrestleMania.

(Keller’s Analysis: Logan was tremendous as a heel. It’s nice to see WWE move relatively quickly in turning a natural heel awkwardly playing a babyface role and capitalizing on how fans want to react to him.)

-They showed Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest walking backstage. [c]

-Miz and Maryse sang “WrestleMania: The Musical” including Mikz declaring WrestleMania will be bigger than his balls. Graves plugged the full musical on WWE’s social media platforms. He said it’s “must see.”

(3) DOMINIK MYSTERIO (w/Damien Priest) vs. JOHNNY GARGANO (w/Dexter Lumis)

No sign of Rhea Ripley with Mysterio as he walked to the ring. A clip aired of the Smackdown segment with Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Then during Johnny Gargano’s ring entrance, they went to a split-screen of the angle from NXT TV between Gargano and Greyson Waller outside of Gargano’s house. Graves plugged NXT Stand & Deliver. Gargano’s ribs were taped as a result of the beating Waller gave him last week. The bell rang 19 minutes into the second hour. Gargano dove at Dominik at ringside. They cut to an early break. [c]

Dominik took over after the break. He argued with the ref when he only counted two. Gargano caught him with a superkick for a near fall. Dominik set up Gargano for a 619 a minute later, but Gargnao ducked. Gargano then hit Dominik with a discus punch and then a running lawn dart into the middle turnbuckle followed by a superkick for a near fall. Both were slow to get up.