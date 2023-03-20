Andy Kaufman to enter WWE Hall of Fame

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Legendary comedian Andy Kaufman will enter the WWE Hall of Fame in the class of 2023. Variety announced the news on Monday morning. Other class of 2023 inductees include Rey Mysterio and Great Muta.

“Kaufman is best known for his career on the stage and screen, most famously starring as Latka Gravas in the hit sitcom “Taxi” from 1978-1983,” Variety wrote. “He made his mark on the world of professional wrestling, however, when he declared himself the Inter-Gender Wrestling Champion of the World, offering money to any woman who could pin him as part of his act. This famously led to a feud with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler in the Continental Wrestling Association in Memphis, TN.

“Despite Lawler and Kaufman being friends, they successfully convinced the audience they were bitter enemies. Kaufman claimed that Lawler broke his neck when Lawler performed a piledriver on him, with Kaufman appearing in a neck brace thereafter. The two made an appearance together on “Late Night with David Letterman” in 1982, during which they traded insults before Lawler slapped Kaufman, knocking Kaufman out of his chair.”

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on March 31 and will air live On Peacock.

