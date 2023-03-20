FREE PODCAST 3/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review UFC 286, discuss future of welterweight division, Justin Gaethje’s next move, more (124 min.)

News Ticker

March 20, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC 286, including discussion on the future of the welterweight division and Justin Gaethje’s next move. They give a quick preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen. They discuss the dynamics of Conor McGregor and USADA. They close the show with a random discussion on music festival promoters.

