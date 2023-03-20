FREE PODCAST 3/20 – WKPWP Interview Classics: (10 Yrs Ago) Ed Ferrara: Former WWE, WCW, TNA creative team member discusses Attitude Era, TNA, WCW, Oklahoma character, plus Shark Boy interview (185 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back ten years (3-15-2013) to Wade Keller’s interview with Ed Ferrara, a former WWE, WCW, TNA creative team member. Ferrara discusses the Attitude Era, WrestleMania 29 hype, TNA experience and growth, WCW frustrations, the Oklahoma character, and more. They take live calls and answer emails for 65 minutes. Then Keller reacts more to last night’s TNA Impact episode and the absence of Jeff Hardy from the Lockdown PPV fallout episode.

Then in a bonus interview from 10 years ago (3-8-2013), PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill interviews former TNA wrestler Shark Boy with live callers and emailers on TNA memories, working under a mask, his current projects, thoughts on current events in wrestling, and other topics. This includes the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow with Shark Boy.

