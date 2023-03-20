VIP AUDIO 3/20 – WKH – Focus On AEW: Comparing minute-by-minute viewership ups and downs for last two Dynamites, what demo is AEW losing since last year, Dynamite preview, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on AEW” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these AEW topics:

Dynamite and Rampage ratings last week and what demo is sharply down compared to a year ago

A preview of Dynamite this week including a critique of some of the match-ups and builds.

Notes on Danhaussen and the Bellas

Comparing minute-by-minute viewership ups and downs for last two Dynamites including how the MJF opening segment did compared to the Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal match that each opened the last two episodes, plus how did Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match did compared to the three-way Trios Match in the main event slots, along with everything in between.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO