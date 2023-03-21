FREE PODCAST 3/21 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (3-19-2013) WrestleMania 29 build including Rock-Cena, Bully Ray’s anti-gay comment to fan, Paul Bearer’s death integrated into storyline, more (177 min.)

News Ticker

March 21, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-19-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell to discuss with live callers the previous night’s flat WWE Raw episode including Paul Bearer’s death integrated more, Triple H beats down Paul Heyman, the boorish length and cadence of Triple H’s talking segment, plus Bully Ray caught spewing anti-gay epithets and how DIxie Carter should and will likely hanlde it, Raw ratings, WrestleMania 29’s undercard, Rock vs. John Cena predictions, and more. This includes our previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

