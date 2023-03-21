Josh Barnett reveals dream Bloodsport participants

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Josh Barnett has dream participants in mind for future Bloodsport shows. During an appearance on Comedy Store Wrestling, Barnett spoke in detail about future Bloodsport shows and who he’d like to see compete.

“Yeah, I want Shayna Baszler,” Barnett said. “100 percent. If there was anywhere else that was really meant for her, it’s this. As much as I have good relationships with the people in WWE, they’re very protective of their talent and so even if I was proposing to do something where I was doing nothing but elevating that talent, they really have a big control on what they do and where they go and I understand it and I wish I could use WWE talent — some of them. There’s some very quality people there but, yeah, it’s a different kind of machine.

“Malakai Black of course. I would love to have him on here and I’ve spoke to him about it as well as Samoa Joe. I would like him, Kyle O’Reilly and… Bryan Danielson. He’s a Washington boy like me although he’s from countryside out in Aberdeen, whereas I’m from the city in Seattle. I have family that live down in that area, down southwest but we’ve been on the road together, we’ve trained together some, or I should say I’ve actually coached him a little bit on some amount of submission and Catch stuff, but he’s a phenomenal example of professional wrestling where he would do Jiu Jitsu and submission wrestling and all this kind of stuff on his own time to just become a better wrestler by and large. Whether he’s gonna go out and work matches or really fight someone. It’s really, really, really commendable.” (h/t Post Wrestling)

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 takes place over WrestleMania weekend as part of GCW’s The Collective. Kota Ibushi will make his Bloodsport debut on the show in a match against Mike Bailey.

